Pride at the Park kicks off La Crosse Pride Week

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Pride in the Park kicked off Pride Week in La Crosse, with a big celebration held at Riverside Park. The free event included various vendor tents, community service tents and plenty of food tent options.
"The atmosphere is really great," said college student Jinx. "It's just nice to be outside and I'm just enjoying the shopping and finding new friends."
Also adding to the festivities was the final installment of Moon Tunes. A live music Woodstock Tribute started it's 6 hour show at 3 p.m.
"It's all about La Crosse Pride," said Allota Shots. "It's the one time of the year where we all can come down, be ourselves and really just celebrate the individuality that we all share with our community."
La Crosse Pride Week schedules can be found by going to the La Crosse Pride Facebook page.