Proclamation on "Transgender Day of Remembrance"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayor Mitch Reynolds made a proclamation Sunday as November 20 is "Transgender Day of Remembrance."
Started in 1999, it serves as a day to recognize transgender people who were murdered in the last year. The proclamation took place at The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection.
It comes just a day after five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Reynolds acknowledged the shooting before the proclamation, which was then followed by a moment of silence.
Executive Director of The Center, Alesha Schandelmeier, says many people are subject to violent crimes in the transgender community.
"Sadly this year, we have already lost 32 transgender people who were fatally shot or killed by other violent means," Schandelmeier said. "I say 'at least' because we have no idea. There are so many that go unreported and a lot of people who are misgendered in their obituaries."
