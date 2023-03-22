Program aims to combat pharmacist shortage

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- According to a report from the National Community Pharmacist Association, two-thirds of pharmacies struggle to fill positions.
To help combat the shortage in rural areas, Tomah Health offers students from the University of Wisconsin hands-on experience through the Advanced Pharmacy Experience Program (APPE).
APPE is a full time position where before graduation, students in their fourth year practice the role of a pharmacist under the supervision of a pharmacist instructor.
Tomah Health Director of Pharmacy Todd Chapman said every six weeks the medical facility rotates in one new student from the University of Wisconsin to teach a variety of ways to care for patients.
"I think the biggest reason for the difficulty in some rural settings is we're seeing more specialization of pharmacist students who are doing residencies, students are specializing in transplant oncology critical care, where in rural settings, it's kind of you're specialized in everything," Chapman said.
University of Wisconsin student Chelsea Moyer is in her last week of her rotation at Tomah Health.
Moyer said she enjoys working in a rural community as she grows closer with her supervisors and patients.
"You can really see the impact you were having on the patients care since it's a critical access hospital in a smaller health system. You only have up to 17 patients typically," Moyer said. "You really get to know those patients and from day to day you were able to really follow their care."
The APPE Program has eight blocks in one year. Chelsea's next rotation is in Menasha.