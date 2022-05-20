Projects involving La Crosse street lights, lane closures starting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse has projects involving some lane closures underway or about to get underway in the next few days.
Beginning Friday morning, May 20, both lanes of traffic on West Avenue at Mississippi Street is open to traffic. Southbound traffic is down to one lane.
Utility work on the new facility at Mayo Clinic Health System is ongoing. Completion of the street project is set for June 3.
On northbound Mormon Coulee Road starting on Monday, May 23, one lane of traffic is blocked as part of the pavement work for the construction of the new Kwik Trip. The finish date for this project is May 27.
Also beginning on May 23, the city is starting to replacing existing lighting cabinets in the city as part of its LED upgrades project. The city said that there may be times when street lights may be out. They said they will make every effort to avoid that.
Depending on the weather, the city hopes to complete the upgrades in 1-2 months.