Property owners dispute city's assessments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse's Citizens Board of Review met Wednesday to hear objections by property owners on the value assessments of their properties.
The board heard from the owner and city assessor in each case, going back and forth on why they feel the value or designation of their property was or was not accurate.
Properties are assessed by the city assessor to help determine the estimated market value. The market value is part of the formula that is used in the calculation of property taxes. A lower assessment could mean property owners pay less in taxes.
The City of La Crosse reassessed properties in the city which resulted in the estimated market value going up, in some cases, by thousands of dollars.
The Citizens Board of Review met over the past three days to hear from people and business owners who believe their assessments were incorrect.
MORE: City of La Crosse's information on the 2022 Revaluation
One of those individuals is John Mazzola, owner of Great River Homes and Mazzola Construction, who disputed six properties. The city designated them as commercial while Mazzola pleaded they were residential. His plans were to turn them into two unit facilities. By rule, buildings with three or more units become commercial. Mazzola says the properties were designated before deciding what to build on them and should be changed to residential now that work has been done to create 'twindos' on the properties.
Mazzola was successful in his case as the board voted unanimously to overturn the commercial designation to residential, lowering their value by around 15-percent. Before that, Mazzola said his lots were valued between $70-120,000. He added that he may save up to $500 in property taxes annually for each of the six lots.
Mazzola said he sought the ruling as his projects are for affordable housing. He says this will help keep the price lower once he sells them.
"Any time I can help lower the price, it helps create a little more affordable housing," Mazzola said. "If you can even use that term these days. Costs are on the rise. So somewhere, somehow, we need to find ways to reduce the property, the inert value of the land and the actual materials that go into producing the home. In this case, it will probably help save probably around $10,000 per home."
Mazzola added he had unsuccessfully disputed other properties in the past, but was better prepared with increased information. Others disputed based on the value of similar buildings being much lower and sought similar rulings.
Among the other properties at the meeting was Walmart along Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse.