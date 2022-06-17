Property owners encouraged to report damage

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The director of Vernon County Emergency Management is encouraging property owners to follow the right steps if they suffered any damage as a result of the storms earlier this week.
Brandon Larson said that the first step is to report any damage to the insurance company first. He said to take pictures and keep documentation of the damages.
He added that residents can also contact the Vernon County Emergency Management office at 608-637-5266 or submit a form found on its website.
Larson reminded people that making a report to his office isn't a guarantee of funding assistance for repairs or cleanup, but does help in whether or not requests to the state for help need to be made.
No injuries were reported from Wednesday's storms and tornadoes that hit western Wisconsin and elsewhere in the state.
Larson said that in the county they've had reports of tree damage, power lines down, damage to roofs and outbuildings, and recreational vehicle damage.
