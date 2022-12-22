Protect yourself against frostbite and hypothermia this winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As you head outside this winter, think of adding an extra layer to help fight against hypothermia and frostbite.
Frostbite is caused by the freezing of the skin and is most common in the fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks and chin according to Mayo Clinic Health System.
Hypothermia can lead to complete heart and respiratory system failure.
"You think about hypothermia if you've been out for an extended period of time or if you're wet or just not dressed well," Mayo Clinic Health System Dr. Elizabeth Husted said. "If you start noticing if you're feeling confused or an early sign of hypothermia is actually shivering - so if you start shivering you should really go inside."
Symptoms of frostbite include a prickling feeling and then numbness, clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness and in severe cases - blistering of the skin after rewarming.
"If you can dress in layers, that can really help a lot as well as a really heavy coat, making sure that you're covering as most of the skin as you can," Husted said. "Hat gloves, scarf if needed - cover your nose and face if you can. Try to take frequent breaks if you can, so going in and out."
She added that staying dry is a must. When out shoveling and you sweat or snow melts - it can actually make the body colder leading to injury.