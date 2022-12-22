Protect yourself against frostbite and hypothermia this winter

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming... .Snow was pushing east of the area with new snow totaling about 3 to 5 inches. Northwest winds are on the increase across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, gusting to 30 mph already, causing drifting snow and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values in southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero. Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong through Friday night. The likelihood of 50 mph wind gusts has increased in Wisconsin from Interstate 90 and north, prompting a Blizzard Warning for Friday and Friday night. Whiteout conditions and significant drifting are expected in areas, especially in open, rural areas across parts of Wisconsin, southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected depending on your location. With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&