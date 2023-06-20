 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence
of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Protecting yourself from heat illnesses in high temperatures

  • Updated
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to hit high 80s and low 90s this week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Elizabeth Sorenson said it's important to be cautious when out in the sun.

"Heat is actually one of the leading causes of death in the United States and it can be very taxing on the body even with short periods of exposure," Sorenson said.

Family Medicine Physician at Mayo Clinic Health System Dr. Dillon Lundstrom said it is important to take care of your body in the heat. Making sure to stay hydrated is a good way to prevent heat exhaustion.

"If you are seeing someone that is diffusely sweating they might look clammy, they might look very, very pale, it's important to know they may feel cold to the touch but really, internally they are quite warm," Dr. Lundstrom said.

Dr. Lundstrom said it is important to act on these symptoms as it could potentially lead to a life threatening condition. 

"In a heat stroke our body no longer can keep that core temperature and it can cause everything to not work as it should which can cause brain damage and heart damage," Dr. Lundstrom said.

If someone is passed out from heat, Dr. Lundstrom said to bring them to an emergency room.

