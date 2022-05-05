Protest spark in opposition of overturning Roe v. Wade

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A protest took place at the La Crosse County Court House to oppose the overturning Roe v. Wade.
The protest was organized by the La Crosse County Democratic Party.
Crowds gathered outside to voice their opinion of the leak of the majority opinion that suggests the practice of legal abortion could be overturned.
UW-La Crosse Junior Sukna Sawah explained why this potential overturning is important to her.
""I am fighting for my right to have a choice whether that be for medical reasons or when I am older and I want to have children or for any reason possible. I need that right." Sawah said.
An investigation is currently being conducted on who is responsible for the Supreme Court leak.