Protest sparked outside of The Bronze Dragon over a drag show

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A protest of a small group of people stood near The Bronze Dragon as they were set to host their "Love It or Leave It Drag Show" Tuesday night.
The show featured male performers dressed as women.
The show like the business is open to all ages. Protester Jerry Hatlevig said they are against children viewing provocative shows at a young age as he said it harms the child's innocence.
"Adults can do what they want. We aren't here to tell adults they can't go to a drag show. That is their privilege, but please let's spare our children," Hatlevig said.
A group of supporters stood outside the entryway to clear doors for anyone wishing to attend.
Owner of The Bronze Dragon Caitlyn Konze said it should be up to parents to decide if their child can attend.
"My right as a parent is to tackle that on my own. My kids would be here if they weren't sick," Konze said. "But my decision to have a conversation about what people are wearing or gender boundaries that are being stretched, that's my right as a parent."
Konze added that the youngest attendees she saw walk in were around the ages of 16 and 17.