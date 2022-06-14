 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Protesters call on Mayor Mitch Reynolds to veto ordinance

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A protest outside La Crosse City Hall arose Tuesday afternoon calling on Mayor Mitch Reynolds to veto an ordinance that bans conversion therapy.

protest

The measure was passed by a 6-4 vote last week.

The group, led by two former council members, said they're concerned over how the ordinance would infringe on their First Amendment right to Freedom of Speech and Religion.

Pastor Ty Cooper of the Crossway Church said rights taken away typically lead to more lost.

"For city council to try and control spiritual conversation or parental conversation, they are stepping into an area that doesn't belong to them," Cooper said. "It's dangerous."

signs

Mayor Mitch Reynolds released a statement Tuesday afternoon, "I am aware of requests to veto a Common Council legislative item to create Section 32-191 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of La Crosse to prohibit what is known as conversion therapy. This item was approved by the Council on Thursday, June 9th.  I signed the item on Monday.  A veto of the legislation was not a consideration."

Protesters said this will likely be challenged in court at taxpayers expense.

