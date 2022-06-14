Protesters call on Mayor Mitch Reynolds to veto ordinance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A protest outside La Crosse City Hall arose Tuesday afternoon calling on Mayor Mitch Reynolds to veto an ordinance that bans conversion therapy.
The measure was passed by a 6-4 vote last week.
The group, led by two former council members, said they're concerned over how the ordinance would infringe on their First Amendment right to Freedom of Speech and Religion.
Pastor Ty Cooper of the Crossway Church said rights taken away typically lead to more lost.
"For city council to try and control spiritual conversation or parental conversation, they are stepping into an area that doesn't belong to them," Cooper said. "It's dangerous."
Mayor Mitch Reynolds released a statement Tuesday afternoon, "I am aware of requests to veto a Common Council legislative item to create Section 32-191 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of La Crosse to prohibit what is known as conversion therapy. This item was approved by the Council on Thursday, June 9th. I signed the item on Monday. A veto of the legislation was not a consideration."
Protesters said this will likely be challenged in court at taxpayers expense.