Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in January 6 case

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Friday... The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated fire weather conditions for Friday across parts of southwest and central Wisconsin. Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to around 25 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25 mph. Please exercise caution with any fires and heed any local burn bans.