Pub crawl fundraiser happening this weekend to help eradicate polio

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pub crawl fundraiser happening this weekend to help eradicate polio

  • Updated
  • 0
GH018419.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- This weekend, more than 500 Rotarians from across Wisconsin are gathering in La Crosse for TriCon and ending with a pub crawl fundraiser. 

TriCon is a fundraiser for the state's three major districts. 

Pints for Polio, the fundraiser, supports Rotary International's efforts in eradicating polio from the world. 

Fighting polio has been a Rotary effort since the 1980's.

With the Pints for Polio passport, participants will have the opportunity to visit various bars and restaurants in La Crosse. 

Participating businesses include:

  • Big Al's Pizza
  • The Crow
  • Christos Taverna
  • Dublin Square Irish Pub & Eatery
  • Grounded Patio Café
  • Taqueria Pato Azul
  • La Crosse Distilling Company
  • Bodega Brew Pub

The event chairperson Kathy Reinolt said it's heartwarming to already see so much support for the event. 

Kathy Reinolt.jpg

"It really helps to have businesses. These bars are all donating $1 per drink towards the effort," Reinolt said. "Just having everybody be able to come together, it warms my heart. I know we're doing good and I'd like to see it gone from the Earth."

More than 100 people have bought their passports, Reinolt hopes to see 50 more sold. It's not limited to TriCon participants, anyone is welcome to join. 

It costs $40 and includes three drink tickets and a commemorative pint glass. 

The passports can be purchased Saturday between 7-9 p.m. at Big Al's. The restaurant will also feature raffles, prize drawings and live music from Tom Conrad.

