Pub crawl fundraiser happening this weekend to help eradicate polio

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- This weekend, more than 500 Rotarians from across Wisconsin are gathering in La Crosse for TriCon and ending with a pub crawl fundraiser.
TriCon is a fundraiser for the state's three major districts.
Pints for Polio, the fundraiser, supports Rotary International's efforts in eradicating polio from the world.
Fighting polio has been a Rotary effort since the 1980's.
With the Pints for Polio passport, participants will have the opportunity to visit various bars and restaurants in La Crosse.
Participating businesses include:
- Big Al's Pizza
- The Crow
- Christos Taverna
- Dublin Square Irish Pub & Eatery
- Grounded Patio Café
- Taqueria Pato Azul
- La Crosse Distilling Company
- Bodega Brew Pub
The event chairperson Kathy Reinolt said it's heartwarming to already see so much support for the event.
"It really helps to have businesses. These bars are all donating $1 per drink towards the effort," Reinolt said. "Just having everybody be able to come together, it warms my heart. I know we're doing good and I'd like to see it gone from the Earth."
More than 100 people have bought their passports, Reinolt hopes to see 50 more sold. It's not limited to TriCon participants, anyone is welcome to join.
It costs $40 and includes three drink tickets and a commemorative pint glass.
The passports can be purchased Saturday between 7-9 p.m. at Big Al's. The restaurant will also feature raffles, prize drawings and live music from Tom Conrad.