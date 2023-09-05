 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees
are expected this afternoon. At 2 PM this afternoon, heat index
values were in the 90 to 95 range but southerly winds were
breezy.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Public can tour new Winona Co. Jail on Sept. 17

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - As Winona County's new jail is getting closer to opening this fall, the county wants the public to come take a look at the facility. 

There's an opportunity to tour the jail on Sunday, September 17 from 1-4 p.m.

The first tour starts around 1 p.m. and continue every 10 minutes or so. 5-10 people will comprise each tour group. Each tour lasts between 70-90 minutes. 

The tour is also handicap accessible.

During each tour, visitors can see seven different parts of the jail including booking, administration, housing units, and the jail kitchen. 

In addition, other units of the Winona County Sheriff's Office are set to have displays outside the jail. They include the Canine Unit, SOAR Team, Mounted Posse, and Dive Unit.

The tour is free of charge. 

