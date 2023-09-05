Public can tour new Winona Co. Jail on Sept. 17

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees are expected this afternoon. At 2 PM this afternoon, heat index values were in the 90 to 95 range but southerly winds were breezy. * WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. &&