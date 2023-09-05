Public can tour new Winona Co. Jail on Sept. 17

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - As Winona County's new jail is getting closer to opening this fall, the county wants the public to come take a look at the facility.
There's an opportunity to tour the jail on Sunday, September 17 from 1-4 p.m.
The first tour starts around 1 p.m. and continue every 10 minutes or so. 5-10 people will comprise each tour group. Each tour lasts between 70-90 minutes.
The tour is also handicap accessible.
During each tour, visitors can see seven different parts of the jail including booking, administration, housing units, and the jail kitchen.
In addition, other units of the Winona County Sheriff's Office are set to have displays outside the jail. They include the Canine Unit, SOAR Team, Mounted Posse, and Dive Unit.
The tour is free of charge.