Public input session Jan. 11 for Phase II of Kids Coulee rehab

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is holding a public input session at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center to get the public's input on Phase II renovations to Myrick Park's Kids Coulee Playground.
"Adding some slides, some climbing, structures kinda revamping the bandshell area as well." said Dan Trussoni the Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation & Forestry.
The Session is set for January 11. It begins with a review of the proposed design at 4:30pm followed by a presentation and a questions and answer session.
Phase I of the project is already underway. It is scheduled for completion in the spring.