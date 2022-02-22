Public Meeting held for the Kids Coulee Playground

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Community members weighed-in Tuesday on the future of Myrick Park's Kids Coulee Playground.
The Parks and Recreation along with the Forestry Department held a public input meeting at the Southside Neighborhood Center.
Community members who attended shared excitement over the proposed update to the near thirty-year-old park.
However, people noted that keeping the parks atmosphere is just as important as adding new additions.
The reconstruction is set to have three phases led by Zettler Design Studios.
The goal is to have renovations complete in the year 2023.