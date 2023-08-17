 Skip to main content
Public meeting Sept. 5 on County M bridge project

  • Updated
County M bridge.jpg

Google image of the County M bridge over Russlan Coulee Creek.

 Google

BARRE MILLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The public has the opportunity early in September to find out more about a bridge replacement project slated for 2025 in Barre Mills.

The La Crosse County Highway Department hosts the meeting September 5 from 4-6 p.m. at the Barre Town Hall at W3541 County Road M.

They're presenting plans for replacement of a bridge along County M across Russlan Coulee Creek down the road east of the town hall. The highway department also has forms available for people to provide written comments. 

Project plans involve replacement of the current bridge with a new one and rebuilding the roadway around the bridge. 

During the construction, which could begin in May 2025, a temporary bypass would be built for use during the estimated three months of the project.

