Pump House makes last call for artists for 2023 season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Pump House Regional Arts Center has put out a call to artists to apply to feature their art in a gallery or at the Artspire 2023 Fine Art Fair and Sale.
The Pump House is a non-profit with the mission of "enriching lives in the La Crosse region and beyond through visual, performing, and literary arts"
Artists should apply online, to feature their art in either events. The Pump House gallery runs from September of this year until August 2024.
In the past local, regional, and national artists have had their artwork featured at the arts center.
Pump House marketer and graphic designer Kenzie Berg said there is no limit for these two events.
"You don't have to be a legit artist, anyone can be a legit artist," Berg said. "There is no boundaries on it and our area is just so beautiful, there's inspiration everywhere."
She added that the artwork can be done in any mediums - photography, painting or even sculpting.
Artists chosen for the 2023 Artspire have the opportunity to win cash prizes.
Applications are due by January 31. The artwork is selected by a panel of juries for both events by March 15.
In celebration of the Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge 100th anniversary, the Pump House is also accepting applications from artists for a Mississippi River themed art exhibition happening early 2024.