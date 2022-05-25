Pump House to host an artist reception to celebrate new exhibits

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) -- Through July 16, four new exhibits feature artists from across Wisconsin at the Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse.
The four exhibits featured art by Catherine Williams, Carole Spelic, Susan Morrison and Mauree Childress.
"I think it's unique, in that we have artists who display in the exhibition together," Pump House Assistant Director Allison Krzych said. "So, while their art is created very separately, it can come together and tell different perspectives of each artists individually but reflect the community as a collective."
Williams explored social topics through portrait photography done in the community.
Drawings and paintings done by Spelic reference 16th century painting through modern day portrayals of biblical characters.
Morrison's sculptures that represented the everchanging motions and emotions through existence by the juxtaposition of soft and hard materials.
Childress brought the viewer closer to the ground, showcasing the beauty and difficulties of having a mobile disability.
"We haven't, in the past couple years always had in-person receptions. We're excited to offer that again for our community," Krzych said. "Meet the artists, experience the art firsthand and gather and celebrate."
Pump House welcomes the community,, Friday for the free artist reception from 5-7 p.m..
For more information about the exhibits visit pumphouse.org