Pumping up for Artspire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse is setting up for their annual summer event, Artspire.
It is a free community art event that exhibits visual, interactive, performing, literary arts and dance.
This year’s event features hundreds of local performers, a fine art fair and sale, interactive art exhibits, food trucks, and a beer garden.
With the focus of the event being local artists, the Pump House intends to bring the community together through their love of the arts.
“It’s a joy because it brings people together for the arts,” said Allison Krzych, Executive Director of the Pump House. “It's healing. We're celebrating it, and anyone can access it because it's free."
This year’s performers include dancers from the YMCA Dance Program, the La Crosse Hmong Dancers, Ho-Chunk Singers and Dancers, and a Duniya Drum and Dance Group. Musicians for this year’s event include headliner Nicholas David, along with Sana Illahe, Loud Mouth Brass, and the band High & Rising.
The intention of Artspire is to bring the mission of the Pump House to the streets of La Crosse: to enrich lives in the La Crosse region and beyond through the arts.
“The Pump House has been around for 45 years,” said Krzych. “We are a nonprofit art center and we focus on visual arts, performance arts, and educational arts. We take what happens in our building and then we bring it out into the streets for Artspire."
While the Pump House has been planning the celebration for over ten months, to cover the $4500 needed to fund an event of this magnitude, the event is also being supported by 22 local businesses.
The tenth anniversary celebration of Artspire runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For a full list of scheduled events, please visit the Artspire website.
The 12 hour arts festival will occur rain or shine. Click here to view the Artspire rain plan.