Pumping up for Artspire

...Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon over central
and southwestern Wisconsin...

The combination of drying fuels and low humidity values will
cause any fires to become difficult to control this afternoon.

Relative humidity values should fall into the upper teens to low
20 percent range with northeast winds around 10 mph, gusting to 15
mph. Many areas have struggled to see appreciable rainfall over
the last few weeks and a widespread 2 to 3 inch rainfall deficit
has developed over the last month. Fuels are drying out quickly
and will be easy to ignite and sustain fire growth. Similar
conditions are possible on Thursday, though winds look to be
lighter.

Those with outdoor plans should exercise caution if working with
fires and heed any local burn bans.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse is setting up for their annual summer event, Artspire. 

It is a free community art event that exhibits visual, interactive, performing, literary arts and dance. 

This year’s event features hundreds of local performers, a fine art fair and sale, interactive art exhibits, food trucks, and a beer garden. 

artspire 2021.jpg

With the focus of the event being local artists, the Pump House intends to bring the community together through their love of the arts. 

“It’s a joy because it brings people together for the arts,” said Allison Krzych, Executive Director of the Pump House. “It's healing. We're celebrating it, and anyone can access it because it's free."

This year’s performers include dancers from the YMCA Dance Program, the La Crosse Hmong Dancers, Ho-Chunk Singers and Dancers, and a Duniya Drum and Dance Group. Musicians for this year’s event include headliner Nicholas David, along with Sana Illahe, Loud Mouth Brass, and the band High & Rising. 

The intention of Artspire is to bring the mission of the Pump House to the streets of La Crosse: to enrich lives in the La Crosse region and beyond through the arts. 

art vendors.jpg

“The Pump House has been around for 45 years,” said Krzych. “We are a nonprofit art center and we focus on visual arts, performance arts, and educational arts. We take what happens in our building and then we bring it out into the streets for Artspire."

While the Pump House has been planning the celebration for over ten months, to cover the $4500 needed to fund an event of this magnitude, the event is also being supported by 22 local businesses. 

The tenth anniversary celebration of Artspire runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

For a full list of scheduled events, please visit the Artspire website.

The 12 hour arts festival will occur rain or shine. Click here to view the Artspire rain plan. 

