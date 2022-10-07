 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

'Pumpkin & a Pint' event returns to Dash Park in Onalaska

  • Updated
  • 0

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Fall is in full swing and a few seasonal favorites are returning to Onalaska on Saturday.

sign

For the second year in a row, the Onalaska Art Keepers are hosting 'Pumpkin and a Pint' at Dash Park.

There will be live music, crafts for kids and an art auction. Organizers say proceeds from the art auction will help the Onalaska Art Keepers continue to make improvements to the city. 

"We've been pretty ambitious in our two years on the projects that we have done," City of Onalaska Alderman Dan Stevens said. "We've attracted new members and there's a lot of support in the community. It is fun to see, because when you have more art and culture in your community, the community tends to do better."

'Pumpkin and a Pint' is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Dash Park in Onalaska.

The event is open to everyone but for $10 visitors will receive a pumpkin to paint and a pint of beer or root beer.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you