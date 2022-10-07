'Pumpkin & a Pint' event returns to Dash Park in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Fall is in full swing and a few seasonal favorites are returning to Onalaska on Saturday.
For the second year in a row, the Onalaska Art Keepers are hosting 'Pumpkin and a Pint' at Dash Park.
There will be live music, crafts for kids and an art auction. Organizers say proceeds from the art auction will help the Onalaska Art Keepers continue to make improvements to the city.
"We've been pretty ambitious in our two years on the projects that we have done," City of Onalaska Alderman Dan Stevens said. "We've attracted new members and there's a lot of support in the community. It is fun to see, because when you have more art and culture in your community, the community tends to do better."
'Pumpkin and a Pint' is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Dash Park in Onalaska.
The event is open to everyone but for $10 visitors will receive a pumpkin to paint and a pint of beer or root beer.