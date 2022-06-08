Puppet show bring native languages to live though characters of Turtle and Wabbit

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The La Crescent Public Library welcomed community members to the Z Puppet Rosenschnoz show 'Say It! Sing It! Play It! In Cherokee.'
Wednesday's event drew families to the library for the musical puppet show put on by Cherokee Tribal Member Chris Griffith and Shari Aronson.
The duo taught the crowd about the rapid decline of indigenous languages through the characters of Turtle and Wabbit.
"As a member of the Cherokee Nation, I grew up not hearing the language," Griffith said. "There's a whole revitalization of native languages going on throughout tribes across the country and it's very exciting."
Griffin said that doing these shows does two things; it helps connect native speakers to their language but also bring awareness to everyone about the issue and appreciation for the languages.
"With people who don't know anything about endangered languages, it is true that they're all around us," Griffith said. "Everywhere there's places that are named after native words. Like Minnesota and Mississippi and all of those words that we kind of take for granted or we don't think about actually coming from native languages."
Taking the crowd through adventures and many songs, Aronson said they know how to count to three and say hello and goodbye in Cherokee.
"By making a catchy tune and attaching some loveable characters to those songs and those stories," Aronson said. "It's a better chance that people can just latch on without even realizing that they're a part of keeping the Cherokee language alive."
For more information about the puppeteers visit their website: zpuppets.org