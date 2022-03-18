Push for "No Mow May" in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new proposal will be given to the La Crosse Common Council in April for "No Mow May," which would allow some home owners to forgo trimming their lawns during the fifth month of the year.
The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is looking to help the environment as keeping grass longer during this time can help with pollination and insects who help with the growth of plants in the spring time.
"No Mow May" needs approval before taking effect. If it is, participants must register on the City of La Crosse Sustainability page. They will then be given a sign to place in their front yard then be allowed to grow their grass out until May 31. After that, homeowners are required to mow their lawns within the two weeks that follow in order to comply with the city's ordinance.
Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Leah Miller details the approval process and what it will mean to the environment.
"This is a program we're looking to get a greater discussion on over the next couple weeks because this is a program that would have to be approved by the Common Council," Miller said. "We have a proposal going to them next month where they will have the opportunity to vote on this and see if this is something that we can make happen for our community. There's really some great impacts to doing this. In the early spring times when our pollinators and insects are coming out, they're looking for things to forage on and habitat. When we're out there mowing our lawn, we're taking away a lot of those nutrients from those insects that they depend on."