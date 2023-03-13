Quick response to fire at South La Crosse home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fire crews answered a call Monday at approximately 5:24 p.m. near the intersection of 16th and Jackson Street.
Upon arrival, the La Crosse Fire Department found smoke and a small fire on the first floor of the residence.
LCFD Battalion Chief David Snow said everyone, including the two dogs, made it out of the house uninjured.
Snow added that the quick response from the multiple agencies prevented something small from becoming much worse.
"It's great. We had a few different agencies here between Xcel Energy, the police department, Tri-State Ambulance along with the fire department," Snow said. "It's great to see the agencies mesh together and work to deal with a situation like this."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.