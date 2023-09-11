Rail Crossing Safety for September

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there are over 4,000 public rail crossings in the state. September is Rail Crossing Safety Month, an opportunity to remind people to always be alert at crossings.
"Trains travel a lot faster than you think," said Gary Koerner, Operation Lifesaver State Coordinator. "Trains can't stop fast. It takes over a mile for a train to come to a stop."
One of the easiest ways to stay safe is to never drive around a signal gate or decide to try and get over the tracks when the signal is still flashing red.
"This is easily mitigated by being patient," said Wisconsin State Trooper Tony Westphal. "Stay behind the closed gates."
The same rules apply to pedestrians.
"If you're walking or riding your bike, only go on the easement of the tracks," Westphal said. "The easement of the tracks are paved for pedestrian travel, and you need to be aware of the gates and flashing red."
"So we really have to be vigilant when it comes to crossings," Koerner said. "When we come to crossing and we see the arms, we see the lights, we stop and we wait for that train."