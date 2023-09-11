 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rail Crossing Safety for September

  • Updated
  • 0

With more than 4,000 public rail crossings in the state, the Wisconsin DOT says every year there are a number of preventable accidents.

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there are over 4,000 public rail crossings in the state. September is Rail Crossing Safety Month, an opportunity to remind people to always be alert at crossings.

rail one

Never drive around a signal arm or over the tracks when the lights are red.

"Trains travel a lot faster than you think," said Gary Koerner, Operation Lifesaver State Coordinator. "Trains can't stop fast. It takes over a mile for a train to come to a stop."

One of the easiest ways to stay safe is to never drive around a signal gate or decide to try and get over the tracks when the signal is still flashing red.

"This is easily mitigated by being patient," said Wisconsin State Trooper Tony Westphal. "Stay behind the closed gates."

The same rules apply to pedestrians.

"If you're walking or riding your bike, only go on the easement of the tracks," Westphal said. "The easement of the tracks are paved for pedestrian travel, and you need to be aware of the gates and flashing red."

"So we really have to be vigilant when it comes to crossings," Koerner said. "When we come to crossing and we see the arms, we see the lights, we stop and we wait for that train."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you