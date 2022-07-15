Rail Fair starts on Saturday at Copeland park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Rail Fair is back for its 30th year at Copeland Park in La Crosse on Saturday, July 16.
The fair will feature a tour of the train, caboose and the tower, along with a number of vendors of train-related merchandise including art, toys, and model kits.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under 12.
The fair starts at 10:00 am and runs till 4:00 pm.
Fun Fact: The train is named Aeolus after the King of the Winds in Greek mythology. Which is fitting because it pulled the Zephyrus passenger cars, which named after the Greek God of the West Wind.