Rain Water Garden gets new sign at La Crescent/Hokah Elementary

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A 12-year-old rain garden at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary is now helping educate as well as managing storm waters.
In 2010, a La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School teacher Jan Hammel, with the help of some students, built a small rain garden in an otherwise unused part of the school grounds.
On Thursday, school staff and La Crosse Area Waters dedicated a new educational sign at the rain garden. The sign shows how the rain garden manages storm waters and protects the water table.
"So some of the features of the rain garden are a centrally located low spot where the downspout spreads out the water. and we intently made a trench for that to have a deeper penetration into the ground as well as some plants that are designed to soak up that water. Hence the soak it up award that we received." said La Crescent-Hokah Elementary Principal Jeff Copp.
La Crosse Area Waters is a coalition of local governments working together to educate and encourage construction of stormwater mitigation practices in the La Crosse area.