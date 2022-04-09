Rally for Ukraine in Winona

Winona, MN - (WXOW) - A rally of support for Ukraine early Saturday at Winona's Veterans Park bandshell. Blue skies and plenty of sun made for a good sized crowd in attendance. Today's speakers included state senator Jeremy Miller, a Ukrainian college student, a Vietnam veteran and a woman from Belarus. Each person with a different perspective but all with a shared sentiment to support Ukraine.
"Democracy is a beautiful thing," said Dwyane Voegeli, a local high school teacher. "It's also a fragile thing. Ukraine right now is on the frontlines of that world wide struggle and what we want to do is stand with them so they can enjoy the same things that we enjoy here."
One special avenue of helping has been through the sister city relationship with Bytow, Poland.
"We are supporting not only Ukraine but our sister city," said George Borzyskowski, 4th Ward Representative for the Winona City Council. "Help them financially however we can do it, as they tend to start taking care of Ukrainians.
The goal of the rally, supporting Ukraine and democracy in a non-partisan fashion.
"Even if the action seems small, actions can make a large difference,: said Freya Wolfe, local high school student. "We must do whatever we can."