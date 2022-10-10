 Skip to main content
REACH Center hosts job fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The REACH Center along with its partners The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Couleecap, and Independent Living Resources held a job fair to fill social service positions at all five organizations.

"Every agency is a little short-staffed. Winter is coming so we are trying to make sure we have staff coverage," said Loretta Hass, the Resource Center Director at the REACH Center.

For anyone who missed the job fair, you can still go to the REACH Center for  information on the open positions at all of the organizations.

