Reaction to Delta's decision to suspend flights in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In less than two months, area travelers will need to find a different way to travel to and from the Twin Cities.
Delta Airlines recently announced that it is suspending operations at the La Crosse Regional Airport after June 4. No return date has been identified.
The only regular Delta flight is a daily route between La Crosse and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Multiple American Airlines flights between La Crosse and Chicago will not be impacted by the move brought on by pilot and staffing shortages.
Airport Director Ian Turner says moves like this have been happening across the board.
“We are now the 74th market that American Airlines, Delta and United have exited since March of 2020," Turner said. "It’s an impact being felt across the country in regional markets larger than La Crosse and smaller than La Crosse. We’re not unique in needing and seeing the impacts of this challenge. It’s something that absolutely needs to be tackled in Washington, D.C.”
Turner added that 76 seats are on the plane that goes from LSE to MSP. More than 80-percent of seats were filled on La Crosse flights in 2022.
The airport has had discussions with six commercial airlines to try and bring them to La Crosse with more conversations to take place in the near future.
Gaby Dickey, a UW-La Crosse student from California, says she flies Delta regularly and hates to see it go.
“It’s really unfortunate," Dickey said. "I think my parents even bought a Delta card specifically for earning miles because they knew I’d be flying a lot. Now that’s not even going to be an option here. Obviously, I’m still glad that they’ll at least still be flying planes out of here. As long as I can get a flight out of here, that’s going to be nice. But it does suck that, all of a sudden, Delta’s pulling out.”
In response to Delta's decision, State Senator Brad Pfaff, along with Representatives Jill Billings and Steve Doyle, sent a letter to the airline seeking answers to the staffing issues and future plans.
Pfaff also released a statement, saying in part:
“This decision hurts the western Wisconsin businesses and residents who rely on this service to connect them to markets and destinations around the country and world. We need to continue to fund infrastructure and find solutions to workforce shortages to ensure Wisconsinites have access to the transportation they need.”
Another possible method of transportation is the upcoming second Amtrak train that will visit La Crosse on a daily basis as part of the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago route. That is expected to start over the summer, not long after Delta suspends their operations in La Crosse.