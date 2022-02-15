Reaction to Gov. Evers State of the State Address from both sides of the aisle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers delivered his 2022 State of the State Speech in the State Capitol on Tuesday night.
There was swift reaction from both sides of the aisle after Evers finished his address.
Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse) released the following statement:
“Governor Evers has been a calm, steady hand steering Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic. His State of the State highlighted the successes and ongoing challenges we have faced over the last year and will continue to work on throughout 2022. Over the last year, the state’s budget, bolstered by federal funding has remained strong as the Governor has invested in local governments, local businesses, and local organizations as they continue to face the challenge of the impacts of COVID-19. The Governor kept his promises in his budget, keeping road projects on track, investing in broadband, cutting taxes and helping to achieve the lowest unemployment rate in Wisconsin history. Governor Evers directed federal dollars to help increase funding to bolster our schools and our healthcare providers across the State of Wisconsin."
“The State of Wisconsin is facing a $3.8 billion budget surplus going into the next Biennial Budget. The Governor has put forward a strong plan, which invests some of this funding back into local schools, our universities and back into the hands of taxpayers through a $150 tax rebate. I am proud to co-sponsor the Governor’s plan which creates a long sought caregiver tax credit for individuals caring for their loved ones, and a childcare tax credit to help families afford quality care for their children. I will continue to push for these important policies and work with the Governor and my colleagues to advance these important issues.”
Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) released the following statement:
“This evening Governor Evers delivered his annual State of the State Address. The Governor highlighted the State’s work with farmers through the farm support program. The farm support program was a good use of federal COVID-19 relief funds, and we saw the benefit of that program in the 96th district. I was happy advocate for this program with my fellow Southwestern-Wisconsin legislators.”
“Access to high-speed, reliable and affordable internet is important for the State of Wisconsin, especially in rural areas. I commend Governor Evers for allocating more than $100 million in federal relief funds for broadband expansion in Wisconsin. This adds to what Legislative Republicans allocated in the biennial budget; an investment of nearly $125 million.”
“Governor Evers mentioned that he would like to spend the state’s projected $3.8 billion dollar surplus on $150 dollar checks to Wisconsin residents, with the remaining amount going toward childcare, and $750 million in additional funding for education. I support allocating Wisconsin’s projected surplus in the next budget cycle, this allows every Wisconsinite to weigh-in on how these funds are distributed.”
“Wisconsin is back to pre-pandemic unemployment rates, and is actually at a lower unemployment rate than in 2019, with an unemployment rate of 2.8%. This is a great figure for the workforce of Wisconsin. I truly believe that if it wasn’t for the action of the State Legislature, challenging Governor Evers ‘Safer at Home’ order, the state’s workforce would not be in the place it is today, with better than pre-pandemic levels.”
“The 2021-2023 Wisconsin State Budget, crafted by Legislative Republicans, included a historic $3 billion tax cut for Wisconsin’s families and businesses. These tax cuts are great for the success of our state, I am glad Legislative Republicans were able to present a fiscally responsible budget that passed with bipartisan support, and signed by the Governor.”
Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Wisconsin) spoke with News 19 after the address and called for bipartisanship in Wisconsin.
"I come from the farm, and on the farm we have got to get our work done. It doesn't matter who gets credit for this stuff. We come together and we get our work done and that's what we needed to do here in the state of Wisconsin. The people here in the state of Wisconsin are tired of these partisan politics."
UW System President Tommy Thompson and UW Regent President Edmund Manydeeds III issued a statement:
“We appreciate Gov. Evers’ commitment to public higher education and his recognition of the vital role the University of Wisconsin System plays in improving lives and communities across our state. This funding will help us keep our universities affordable and will allow us to better address the pressing behavioral health needs of our students. It will make a difference for the students and families we serve.”
