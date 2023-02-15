Reaction to Governor Evers' budget proposals

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - There's reaction from both sides of the political aisle to proposals made by Governor Tony Evers in his budget address on Wednesday night.
Here are some of the comments made after his speech which you can watch below.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rep. Jill Billings-(D) 95th Assembly Dist.
“I was excited to see important proposals for the Coulee Region in Governor Evers’ Budget Address,” said Rep. Billings. “These proposals will help tackle PFAS pollution, fix our roads and bridges, provide the funding to local governments that they need, strengthen our current and future workforce, and keep our economy growing.”
“Many of the budget proposals I advocated for were put forward by the Governor and will help middle class families including: a 10% tax cut, increased access to healthcare, investments in public education, and reduced childcare costs, and support for higher education,” stated Rep. Billings.
“This is just the beginning of the Budget process and while the inclusion of my priorities is a success, the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee will begin to review the budget, removing items and adding them as they see fit,” said Rep. Billings. “I encourage the public to stay engaged and involved during this budget process, and hope that they will share their priorities for
the 2023-25 Budget with their Legislators and the members of the Joint Committee on Finance.”
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rep. Treig Pronschinske - (R) 92nd Assembly:
“Hard work demonstrated by strong Republican leadership led to a substantial surplus after the last legislative session. Governor Evers came to the table with tax increases, expensive programs, and lofty expectations built on Wisconsinites taxes. Thankfully, my fellow colleagues were able to craft a budget that put money in taxpayers’ pockets and left our state in a wonderful financial position.
“Sadly, Governor Evers has once again proposed excess spending that would hike up taxes and create a multitude of unnecessary programs. I am excited to see my Republican colleagues combat these reckless spending tendencies by the Governor and once again create a budget surplus that works for all Wisconsinites.”
--------------------------------------------------
Rep. Loren Oldenburg - (R) 96th Assembly:
“After hearing the Governor’s budget proposal tonight, his budget focuses on irresponsible spending and policies that do not address the everyday concerns facing Wisconsin taxpayers” said Rep. Oldenburg. “He has requested another wish list of massive government growth and billions of new spending creating new burdens on hardworking Wisconsinites”
Republicans have made significant strides in the reducing the tax burden on Wisconsin taxpayers since 2011. Saving taxpayers 22 billion dollars over the past twelve years, including the largest tax cut in state history in the 2021-23 budget.
“For the third time during his tenure, Governor Evers has proposed raising taxes by $1 billion. Without implementing significant tax hikes, we will continue to build on our progress reducing the tax burden with sound fiscal policy”
“We have a unique opportunity to provide needed relief from inflation while investing in our local communities, workforce, and schools” said Rep. Oldenburg.
“I look forward to discussing the budget proposal with my constituents, and encourage them to share their ideas” said Rep. Oldenburg. “I’ll be hosting listening-sessions on the budget in the coming weeks”
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sen. Patrick Testin - (R) 24th Senate District:
“Tonight, Governor Evers proposed a laundry list of liberal spending. This means that the legislature must again lead the way by crafting a responsible, forward-looking budget. We will make key investments to grow Wisconsin – not government. Our state is in a good financial position because previous Republican legislatures have invested wisely and put taxpayers first. My colleagues and I will continue to provide tax relief so that working families can be free to build their lives and passions."
-------------------------------------------------------------
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R) 9th Senate District:
“The Governor’s budget lacks the responsible decision making that the Legislature has provided in the past two budgets. The growth of government and the handouts to special interests is out of control. Once again, the Republican led Legislature will have to be the adults in the room and build a budget from the base up.”
The Governor’s budget includes increased spending, tax increases and abundant policy items that will not pass the legislature. The budget bill will be sent to the Joint Committee on Finance. Once introduced, the Committee will begin its work crafting a fiscally responsible budget.
“You will see a budget that provides real tax relief for all Wisconsin families, not the bait and switch the Governor has introduced. This version of the budget will appropriately invest in core services like education, health care, infrastructure, police, fire and EMS.”
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sen. Brad Pfaff (D) 32nd Senate District:
“We need to build Wisconsin’s economy from the bottom up and middle out. Governor Evers’ budget proposal invests in our working families, while putting money back in the pockets of hardworking Wisconsinites with a 10-percent middle-class tax cut.”
“This budget invests in our greatest resource: people. It gives local governments the funding to support firefighters and law enforcement, provides public schools with the resources to help students grow and learn, and gives childcare providers the aid they need to help working families participate in Wisconsin’s economy and grow our workforce.”
“When we invest in our workforce, transportation infrastructure, and public safety, we invest in a stronger Wisconsin.”