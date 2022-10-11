Reaction to "OK" symbol photo controversy investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sheriff Jeff Wolf, speaking at Tuesday's Judiciary and Law Committee meeting, released findings of an investigation following a member of the department using a hand gesture in a photo some found to be offensive.
The photo was taken in July during Country Boom, and the so-called "OK" symbol has been linked to white supremacy over recent years.
The external investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office found no racist intent by the sergeant. The report also found the individual is proactive in racial diversity efforts.
The report by Wolf said that the subject did violate the department's conduct policies and has been disciplined accordingly. What punishment the sergeant received was not made available, but Wolf told reporters that he is still employed with the department.
After the meeting, one board member said that they felt the Sheriff should have done more to make minority communities feel at ease.
“My disappointment is that the Sheriff’s Department does not seem to think that there is not a need to heal the community as a result of this incident," Dist. 3 Supervisor David Pierce said. "I was disappointed to hear that the Sheriff doesn’t think that there was community outrage over this. There was. There was plenty of community outrage. And the fact that he has not reached out to those groups is disappointing.”
Wolf had previously announced he will step down following his term in the coming months. Another board member said the next Sheriff should implement new policies to prevent such incidents from occurring again.
“I think a future Sheriff can just make sure that their employees are well trained and make sure that they’re familiar with the existing anti-defamation league symbols that exist," Dist. 30 Supervisor Dillon Mader said. "I do understand that maybe intent matters to an extent, but of course the impact outweighs the intent. And it’s our responsibility to be educated on how our symbols will be construed by other people.”
Wolf said that he doesn't plan to add such policies since similar ones are already in place and that teaching staff of all offensive gestures, symbols, words, numbers, etc. is impractical. He also adds that the department received training in the past for dealing with minorities before it became a requirement.
The full report will not be released to the public at this time. Mader has requested a copy, which board members are allowed to do.
During the meeting, Sheriff Wolf shared a statement regarding the investigation. Click here to read the full release.