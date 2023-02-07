Reaction to President Biden's State of the Union Speech

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Reaction came in from both Republicans and Democrats following President Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday evening.
Here are some of the comments made legislators representing Wisconsin and Minnesota.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-3rd):
“Joe Biden’s attempted victory lap does not reflect the reality of the conditions that Americans are actually living under after two years of his administration. Everyday Americans are less prosperous, less safe, and less free due to his failed policies. This is reflected by the fact that over 70 percent of Americans think the country is on the wrong track.
“Inflation is soaring, crime is surging, and the border is a sieve. 4.5 million illegal immigrants have been encountered on his watch, including over 200,000 last month alone.
“Every American saw another glaring example of Biden’s strategic weakness when he allowed a Chinese Communist Party spy balloon to traverse the entire nation before the military shot it down. That was disgraceful.
“Meanwhile, in one month, House Republicans have voted to defund Biden’s IRS army, defended America’s energy security, ended Biden’s COVID power grab, and reopened the People’s House.
“The State of Biden’s Union is a nation that is less respected on the world stage.
“I’ll work with anyone who puts the wellbeing of our country first, but Biden is going to have to start being honest with the American people.”
----------------------------------------
Sen. Tammy Baldwin:
“In the last two years, I worked hard with President Biden to lower costs for working families, boost our Made in Wisconsin economy, and create good paying jobs in all corners of our state. I am thrilled that he recognized that work tonight,” said Senator Baldwin. “By working with Democrats and Republicans, we’ve invested in rebuilding America’s roads, bridges and water infrastructure, using American products and American workers. And we made progress to lower the cost of prescription drugs because no one should go broke to get the care they need to stay healthy. I am proud to have delivered for Wisconsin’s families, farmers and businesses, and I look forward to continuing to work with President Biden to invest in our Made in Wisconsin economy and workforce and expand access to affordable health care for all Americans.”
------------------------------------------------------------
Sen. Ron Johnson:
“Tonight, President Biden said he ran ‘to fundamentally change things’ and he has done so – for the worse. The disastrous results of his governance describe the actual state of our union – a more divided nation, 40-year-high inflation, an open border with a flood of illegal immigration and deadly drugs, high energy prices, rising crime, record debt and growing threats from global adversaries. Our nation is in peril.”
-----------------------------------------------------------
Sen. Tina Smith:
“Tonight, President Biden reminded us just how far we’ve come since he took office. With Democrats at the helm, the last two years of legislating have been the most productive in decades. After talking about it for decades, we passed the most transformational infrastructure law in generations, which will upgrade everything from roads and bridges to water systems and broadband. We passed a landmark gun safety law along with legislation to boost our global competitiveness and bring manufacturing home to America. Plus, with the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats took the most significant action ever to combat climate change and lower health care costs for Americans.
“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resilience of American workers, we have witnessed a historic economic recovery in the wake of an unprecedented economic disruption. We have created more than 12 million jobs, the unemployment rate is at a 54-year low, and small business applications had their best two years on record. We’ve done it with policies designed to help working families and a commitment to building our economy from the bottom up, not the top down.
“As the President said, there is still a lot of work left to do, from tackling inflation, lowering the cost of health care, housing and childcare, to managing complex international relationships and conflicts. But tonight, the President laid out a clear path forward and I look forward to continuing our work together and building on the progress we’ve made.”
MORE: Fact-checking President Biden's State of the Union speech
Sarah Huckabee Sanders draws sharp contrast with Democrats in GOP rebuttal: 'The choice is between normal or crazy'