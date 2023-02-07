Reaction to President Biden's State of the Union Speech

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Looking Likely... .A winter storm looks to bring heavy, wet snow to portions of the area overnight Wednesday, lingering into Thursday evening. Highest snow rates and amounts would fall Thursday morning. Confidence continues to increase in a heavy snow band of 6 or more inches from northeast Iowa into central Wisconsin. However, there are uncertainties with the storm that could impact amounts and location. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest into central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&