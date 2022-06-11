Ready Bus Co. gets folks behind the wheel

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Ready Bus Co. opened its doors and turned the wheel to some of their buses to the general public Saturday.
Hoping to teach the public more about driving a bus and recruit new drivers, the event encouraged people to experience driving one of their buses firsthand during the Back Up the Bus competition.
General Manager Traven Medawar said this is the first time they have held an event like this in their facility.
"We do a lot of business with the La Crosse and La Crescent areas and they never really get the chance to see this place. So giving them the chance to see it is a beautiful thing for us." Medawar said.
While much of the open house was devoted to those who are already able to drive, there were also things for those too young to take the wheel.
The event featured a bounce house and yard games, and also teaching the kids safety tips about buses.