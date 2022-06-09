Ready Bus Company Hosts Open House

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Ready Bus Company Inc. is set to host an open house event Saturday, June 11 at their facility.
Organizers said it will be unique to other walk-through events because attendees are encouraged to participate in the hands-on, interactive “Back the Bus” driving competition.
According to General Manager, Traven Medawer, “This is a great opportunity for people to come and see the buses, feel one, drive one, and maybe even become a bus driver themselves.”
The bus line company, which is located on French Island, is on the search for five more bus drivers to join their team.
Medawer adds that the open house is a great way to welcome community members into their newly built, 20,000 square foot facility, which “would not be possible without the support of the La Crosse and La Crescent school district” which the bus line services.
“Your kids are on these buses consistently; we’re driving them around all the time and you don’t really get to see the inside of the buses like they do,” Medawer said.
He hopes that this will give parents a unique, interactive experience, and strengthen relationships with community members.
The open house event will take place from 11-2 p.m. at the Ready Bus Company. Face painting, a bounce house, bus driving, and more included.
Fore more information, visit the Ready Bus Company's website.