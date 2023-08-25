Rebecca Cooke for Congress to Host “Cooke Out” Kickoff Event in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. – On Sunday, August 27, Rebecca Cooke for Congress will host a “Cooke Out” campaign kickoff event in La Crosse. Cooke and supporters will gather to grill out, discuss the campaign ahead, and share how new and returning volunteers can get involved. This event comes on the heels of recent Cooke Out events across the Third District in Eau Claire, Platteville, and Stevens Point.
EVENT DETAILS:
WHAT: “Cooke Out” Campaign Kickoff Event
WHERE: Badger Hickey Park, 1007 Palace Street, La Crosse, WI 54601
WHEN: Sunday, August 27 – 12-1:30pm
RSVP: Please contact press@cookeforwisconsin.com to RSVP and/or request an interview.
