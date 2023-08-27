Rebecca Cooke hosts "Cooke Out" campaign kickoff in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Democratic 3rd Congressional District candidate Rebecca Cooke was in La Crosse Sunday.
Cooke hosted a cook out in Badger Hickey Park as a way to introduce herself to prospective voters as a campaign kickoff.
Cooke has traveled all over the district such as Stevens Point, Platteville, Eau Claire and now La Crosse hosting these cook outs.
Cooke said she has heard a lot from people as she has traveled across the district.
"Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues I think a lot of folks especially here in the La Crosse area have,” Cooke said. “Environmental concerns with the PFAS in the water. I hear from a lot of union members that I talk to wanting to get the pro act passed. That would support union workers and overturn Act 10 here. I talk to a lot of farmers and their concerns over milk prices."
Cooke is running because she believes there is a need for working class politicians.
“I think Washington is broken,” she said. “I think that it is full of a lot of political elites and career politicians. I am campaigning by day and a waitress by night. I grew up on a dairy farm in the Eau Claire area and I want to be a champion for working people here in the region.”
Some of Cooke’s goals are to expand Medicare to cover vision, dental and hearing. She would also like to expand federal community block grants to help with affordable housing and raise the minimum wage to $15.00/hr.
“In Wisconsin, the tip server wage is $2.33 an hour,” Cooke said. “I think that is something that has to change so there is more equity across the board.”
Cooke will be running against Democratic challenger Aaron Nytes from Milwaukee who plans to reside in La Crosse after college graduation.
The 3rd Congressional District is currently occupied by Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden of Prairie Du Chien. Van Orden has yet to announce re-election plans.