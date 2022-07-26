Rebecca Kleefisch makes stop in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Rebecca Kleefisch visited the La Crosse Women's GOP's monthly luncheon at the La Crosse Country Club on Tuesday.
Some of the topics she talked about were inflation, education, abortion and her recent endorsement from Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
"Right now our economy is completely unaffordable, I am a middle-class mom on a budget and so it's really important that we do huge tax reform. I'm never going to raise the gas tax and we are going to cut taxes significantly on the income tax," Kleefisch said.
She is in a tight race with Tim Michels and is supported by former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.