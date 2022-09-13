Rebuilding American Civics Program aims to make political discussion approachable

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In collaboration with the Reinhart Institution at Viterbo University, the Rebuilding American Civics Program looks to bring the La Crosse community together to learn and discuss civics and current events.
On Tuesday night, the session was held at the La Crosse Area Heritage Center in Downtown La Crosse.
Those in attendance had conversations about the framework of civics and discussed current events that have impacts on their daily lives. One topic of conversation was President Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan.
Creator of Rebuilding American Civics Program Sam Scinta, hopes classes like this will help people approach political discussion in a more civil way.
"In America, given the nature of what the role of the citizen is in this country, we actually have to be able to deliberate and discuss about political issues," Scinta said. "The problem is that we don't do it in a real productive way."
You can learn more about the program and view upcoming classes here.