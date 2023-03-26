Recapping the Builder's Home Show

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Now that spring is here, many homeowners are looking to get some projects done around the house.
The Builder's Home Show came to an end Sunday at the Omni Center. More than 1,500 hundred tickets were sold for the first two days of the event as patrons spoke with 106 vendors. The majority of them are local companies.
As work at all levels of the house picks up, attendees say they picked up some useful tips as well.
"A lot of stuff," Rick Wollin said. "What's available. Window coverings. That type of thing. An other thing was an AFS student type thing. We've learned that today. We got a lot of information on that. Just a bunch of different stuff."
The event is hosted by the La Crosse Area Builders Association, who has more information on their website about the companies that set up shop over the weekend.