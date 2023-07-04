Recent donations enhance UW-L Special Collections steamboat collection

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Inside Murphy Library at the UW-La Crosse is something called Special Collections.
Librarians there work to preserve and provide access to materials that often require special handling.
You'll find everything from maps, records, oral history recordings and photos to name a few items.
That part of the library also contains items reflecting Wisconsin History, including one element of interest to many in this area which just received enhancement.
Librarians received three donations of steamboat memorabilia. One substantial collection from the estate of Dave Thomson of California. Librarians are working to organize that massive collection now.
Another donation came from the estate of Richard Egan. Egan was a La Crosse native living in Oregon.
And, the Winona Historical Society recently donated steamboat photos to Special Collections.
David Mindel is a digital collections librarian at the UW-La Crosse. He is working on the Thomson collection now with a goal of making the collection available to those interested in seeing it.
"I get satisfaction and fulfillment by essentially making materials discoverable. . . Otherwise, the material doesn't exist."
David has help from Nikki Pegarsch who is a digitization assistant. She began working on the project last November and says even though her job involves this meticulous organization, when she saw the Thomson collection, she was a bit overwhelmed.
If you want to learn more about the collection or want to donate items related to the river, you can contact David Mindel at Murphy Library Special Collections at dmindel@uwlax.edu.