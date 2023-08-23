Recognizing heat illnesses and preventing them

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) – Another day of scorching heat in the Coulee Region.

With extreme heat can come serious illness. Experts say that it is important to adhere to heat safety.

Illnesses can come in the form of heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

Carly Severson, Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator at Gundersen Health System said heat exhaustion can happen in as little as 30 minutes. But there are ways to prevent heat exhaustion with keeping cool one of the most important things along with realizing you are suffering from a heat related illness.

"Some symptoms of heat exhaustion are things like heavy sweating, dizziness, headaches, nausea and feeling faint,” Severson said. “So if you are experiencing any of those things its a really good idea to get somewhere cool and sip water."

Because of the heat, Severson said Gundersen Tri State Ambulance has seen an uptick in heat related calls.

Severson further mentioned if you have a child to never leave them unattended or in a car in summer heat. They are considered some of the most vulnerable during temperatures like these. She also said elderly people are also at risk in warm temperatures.

The CDC has tips for warm temperatures and how to keep cool if you need to work or be out for prolonged periods of time in the heat.

Get the latest weather from the News 19 Forecast Team