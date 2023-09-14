 Skip to main content
Record number of volunteers at apple pie baking fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
Apple Pie, Crucifixion 2.jpg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- Volunteers were hard at work Thursday at Crucifixion Elementary School, preparing hundreds of apple pies. 

The event has been put on by the Crucifixion Council for Catholic Women (CCCW) for almost 10 years. 

Apple Pie, Crucifixion 1.jpg

Portions of the money raised from the fundraiser will be donated to the Crucifixion Elementary School and it also helps with expenses. 

With many people from the community helping to make these homemade pies, chairperson Rosanne Buehler said it was a record turn-out, with 50 volunteers.

"I think it's absolutely awesome, we love it. We don't turn anyone away," Buehler said. "We've got a couple members of a local Lutheran Church here who have been coming for years to help us. It's just overwhelming actually. Just seeing so many people who have come forward to help with this wonderful fundraiser."

Apple Pie, Crucifixion 3.jpg

The day of baking isn't just work, it's fun for those involved. 

"We just have a good time doing this, it's just fun to see all of these people come together. We don't have that much opportunity in our parish," Buehler said. "This is just a nice opportunity for people to get together and visit and we have lunch. It's not only work but it's fun."

Apple Pie, Crucifixion.jpg

They set a goal of making 300 pies, all but 30 have been pre-ordered. They cost $15 and can be picked up at Crucifixion Elementary School auditorium.

