Recount coming in La Crosse County Sheriff's race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A partial recount is scheduled for Friday morning in the race for La Crosse County Sheriff.
Candidate Fritz Leinfelder filed the paperwork on Wednesday with the La Crosse County Clerk asking the county to recount 13 wards in the City of La Crosse.
Leinfelder lost the contest by 175 votes to John Siegel on November 8 out of more than 54,000 cast.
On Monday, the county's Board of Canvassers counted and certified the results of the elections that day.
Once that was complete, candidates had three days, or until 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, to request a recount.
The number of votes that Siegel won by was just outside the limit that would have meant a government-paid recount. Due to that fact, Leinfelder's campaign would have to pay for the cost of the recount.
The recount rules allow for either a full or partial recount can be requested by a candidate. In this case, Leinfelder has asked for a recount of only a part of the 48 precincts/wards in the county.
The 13 wards requested for a recount represent a total of 10,602 votes cast. Broken down between candidates, Siegel received 6,626 votes to Leinfelder's 3,947. There were 29 write-in votes. Siegel won all of the wards involved in the recount.