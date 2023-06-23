Red Cross facing critical blood donation shortage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Red Cross is currently grappling with a severe shortage of blood donations, raising alarm bells across the nation.
The shortage has been attributed to a variety of factors, including a decline in regular blood donors due to ongoing pandemic-related concerns.
Additionally, recent extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires have disrupted collection efforts and hindered the transportation of blood supplies to hospitals and medical facilities.
Scott Friel, a donor recruitment representative for the Red Cross is expressing his concern.
"About 3% of the population donates blood. Yet every two seconds a blood transfusion is happening somewhere. And then you take into account that blood products have a shelf life." (Friel)
The shelf-life for whole blood is around 42 days. However platelets, which are used primarily by cancer patients last only 5 days.
All blood types are need but Scott says that type-O or O- (negative) are especially needed because those blood types can be received by any patient in need.
If you would like to donate or want more information you can go to RedCrossBlood.Org.