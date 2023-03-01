Red Cross holds blood drive in Bangor

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The American Red Cross held a blood drive at Bangor High School on Wednesday.
The organization says there is a urgent need for blood donations because of some of the winter weather that has come through the area.
"We had some really large blood drives, one that we do with Michigan Tech that was a 200 unit drive that didn't happen, and as we know the schools in this area were closed. Twenty percent of our blood collection in a calendar year cone from high school and collage campuses so it had an effect," said Scott Friell the Biomedical Representative from the American Red Cross - Scenic Bluffs.
"When there's a natural disaster or something people really come out to donate blood and we really love that but the demand is there every day. Only 3-percent of the population donates blood. It has a shelf life of 42 days so it always has to be refilled," continued Friell.
Those 16 and older are eligible to donate blood but people under the age of 18 do need a parent or guardian's permission.