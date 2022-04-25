Red Cross is sounding the alarm for home fire safety initiative

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The American Red Cross is providing free smoke alarm installations for people who need them.
It is part of the organization's home fire safety effort called 'Sound the Alarm'.
As part of the initiative, the Red Cross will visit homes to share fire safety information. That includes making emergency escape routes in case of a fire, checking for faulty smoke alarms and installing a new one if necessary.
"This is all free and this is just something to really make folks safe," Exec. Dir. of the American Red Cross' Southwest Chapter Kyle Kriegl said. "Having a working smoke alarm in their homes is probably one of best things you can do to be safe."
The American Red Cross will be installing smoke alarms from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
Make an appointment by visiting the Red Cross' website or call 608-232-7468.