Red Flag Warning issued for region as dangerous fire conditions exist

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With a combination of factors including dry conditions, low humidity, and breezy conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the region for Wednesday.

It begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m. today.

According to the NWS, a A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

This comes after a they issued a Fire Weather Watch on Tuesday which means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Due to conditions, a number of municipalities have prohibited any outdoor burning for the time being.

The Wisconsin DNR Fire Danger map shows that approximately two-thirds of the state is under Extreme conditions for wildfires.

Here are the details:

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

243 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds

and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions

today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent

by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread

of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are

possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHWEST INTO

CENTRAL WISCONSIN...SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag

Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from

11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,

Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,

Richland and Grant.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,

Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In

Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore

and Houston.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid-80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to

control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

