Reduced SNAP benefits impact local food pantries

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Federal Government ended pandemic-era payments on March 1 for families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP.
The cuts impact nearly 30 million Americans. On average, each household is losing almost $100.
Locally, as people have less in their wallets for groceries, they'll turn to food shelves.
WAFER Food Pantry has seen a steady increase in people seeking assistance since last summer and now they expect even more requests.
"With the federal benefits being reduced to pre-COVID levels, I imagine that we're going to start seeing more people that are in need of food assistance," WAFER Executive Director Erin Waldhart said. "One of the things that wasn't in play when those were enacted was the inflation that we've been seeing at the grocery store."
She urges families to asses their resources now so if they are affected by the reductions and do need assistance, it's not at a critical point.
WAFER Food Pantry accepts food and monetary donations.
